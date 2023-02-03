Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $28.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 82,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

