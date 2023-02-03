Cowen Raises Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $59.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.70.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of EVH opened at $33.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,750 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Stories

