Credit Suisse Group Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Underperform

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $323.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $371.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.62. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.