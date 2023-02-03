Credit Suisse Group Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $323.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $371.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.62. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

