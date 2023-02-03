Credit Suisse Group Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $98.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

