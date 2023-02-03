Critical Contrast: Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -27.97% -19.91% -16.36% Silo Pharma -4,622.68% -35.46% -31.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 7 6 0 2.46 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allbirds and Silo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Allbirds presently has a consensus price target of $7.15, suggesting a potential upside of 121.48%. Given Allbirds’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and Silo Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $310.81 million 1.55 -$45.37 million ($0.61) -5.30 Silo Pharma $70,000.00 137.26 $3.90 million N/A N/A

Silo Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allbirds.

Summary

Allbirds beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma, Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs. The company was founded by Eric Weisblum on July 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

