Critical Review: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) & Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PAVmed and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Integra LifeSciences 0 4 1 0 2.20

PAVmed currently has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 585.10%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.57%. Given PAVmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed $500,000.00 94.64 -$50.35 million ($0.98) -0.53 Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 3.28 $169.07 million $2.06 29.36

This table compares PAVmed and Integra LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed. PAVmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -112.81% -70.55% Integra LifeSciences 11.05% 16.41% 7.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PAVmed has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats PAVmed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc. is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

