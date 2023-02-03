Cronos Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $18.10 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025017 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004451 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

