Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.34% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

