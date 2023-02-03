CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $14.25 million and $28.21 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00540074 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

