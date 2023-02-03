Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Danaher by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 65,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.92. 353,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day moving average of $269.32. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

