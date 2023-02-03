Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

NYSE DAR opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.06. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,798,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,364,000 after buying an additional 369,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,660,000 after buying an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,852,000 after buying an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after buying an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

