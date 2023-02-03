DARTH Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.48 (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. DARTH has a total market cap of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DARTH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.83 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.82 or 0.28656403 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.58 or 0.00465844 BTC.

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DARTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DARTH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.