Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.07.

Shares of LMT opened at $457.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.01 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

