Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,921 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

