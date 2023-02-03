DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $672,244.51 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 41.8% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $672,244.51 and approximately $453.39 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00229601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00056150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00063700 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,493 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.