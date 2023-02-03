Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$45.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.27.

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$34.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.50. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$27.00 and a 52-week high of C$40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.3000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

