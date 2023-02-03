Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VFL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 26,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,987. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

