Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:VFL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 26,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,987. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.