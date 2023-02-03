Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €69.40 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €69.40 ($75.43) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 7.3 %

ETR:DHER opened at €57.68 ($62.70) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion and a PE ratio of -12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of €45.57 and a 200 day moving average of €43.11. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($25.96) and a 1-year high of €103.65 ($112.66).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

