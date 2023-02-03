Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Deluxe also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.25 EPS.

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 366,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.55. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.00 million.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 86.33%.

DLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

