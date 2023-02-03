Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.70). 96,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 233,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.67).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.78 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 40.31.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

