Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $99.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.79. 301,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $173.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.22.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,087,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

