Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€250.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($330.43) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($253.26) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Allianz Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ALV opened at €221.70 ($240.98) on Monday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a one year high of €206.80 ($224.78). The company has a 50-day moving average of €209.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €188.03.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
