Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price to $84.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after purchasing an additional 301,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

