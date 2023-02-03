dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $166.59 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. dForce USD has a market cap of $166.59 million and $4,874.75 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00427125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00030161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014437 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00123077 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,136.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

