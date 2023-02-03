Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 7,270 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 7,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $115,084.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,033 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,749.95.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,079 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $284,088.36.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 666,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,540. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.96 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,159,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 13.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,521,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,486,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,995,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

