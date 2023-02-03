Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $976,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $874,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.36.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $254.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.50. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.43. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

