Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,255 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 176.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,063.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.12 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The company has a market cap of $856.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.92.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

