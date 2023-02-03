Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Jeannie Lee Sells 1,000 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 2,045,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
