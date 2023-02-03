Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Jeannie Lee Sells 1,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLRGet Rating) EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 2,045,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $3,311,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.