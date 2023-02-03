Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) EVP Jeannie Lee Sells 1,000 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. 2,045,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $3,311,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

