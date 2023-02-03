Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,756,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 235,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.