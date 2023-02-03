Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 4.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.57. The company had a trading volume of 568,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,057. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.50. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

