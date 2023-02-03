Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.1% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,188. The company has a market cap of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

