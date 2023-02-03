DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 125,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 295,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and cryptocurrency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization; and high-performance computing services.

