DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.92.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average is $120.27. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

