Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DT. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Dynatrace Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE DT opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.20, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

