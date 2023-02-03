Eastman Chemical (EMN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2023 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

1/30/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

1/30/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2023 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/12/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

1/4/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $108.00.

12/15/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.26. 174,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,170. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

