Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 89,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,117. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks.

