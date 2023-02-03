Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 306,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,563. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.37.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
