Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 306,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,563. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 772,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.