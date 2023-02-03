Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.56 and last traded at $40.78. 12,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 14,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the first quarter worth $896,000.

