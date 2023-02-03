Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Shares Up 0.7%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$135.00 and last traded at C$135.00. 181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$134.00.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.12 million for the quarter.

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

