Edgecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.70 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $215.23 million and $33.70 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,263,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

