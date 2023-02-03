Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $84.51 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

