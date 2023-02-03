Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $84.51 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.