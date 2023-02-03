EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Onfolio Stock Performance
ONFO stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. Onfolio has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67.
Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter.
About Onfolio
Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
