Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 3,969 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 74,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. 5,010,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

