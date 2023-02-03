Efficient Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $67,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 794,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

