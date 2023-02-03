Efficient Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,860,000 after purchasing an additional 686,555 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 66,583 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 233.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 56,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $2,326,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. 10,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

