Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases 22,468 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $27,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.40. 74,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $129.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

