Efficient Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 372,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,360. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.