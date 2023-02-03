Efforce (WOZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.81 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Efforce has a total market cap of $34.81 million and approximately $371,904.44 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

