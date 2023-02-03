Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
NYSE:EGO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,671. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.31. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.