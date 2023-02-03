Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,671. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.31. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,392,000 after buying an additional 1,216,492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,146,000 after buying an additional 351,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after buying an additional 1,391,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

