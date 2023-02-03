Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.03.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after acquiring an additional 362,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

